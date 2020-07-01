3035 Barclay St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils microwave refrigerator

We have a wonderfully quaint cottage house available for rent. This house has a of amenities lot to offer a tenant. It has great natural light and is located on a great tree lined block. This property is nestled in a great community.



This property will not disappoint!

Make an appointment to visit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5304196)