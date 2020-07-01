We have a wonderfully quaint cottage house available for rent. This house has a of amenities lot to offer a tenant. It has great natural light and is located on a great tree lined block. This property is nestled in a great community.
This property will not disappoint! Make an appointment to visit.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3035 Barclay St have any available units?
3035 Barclay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 Barclay St have?
Some of 3035 Barclay St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Barclay St currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Barclay St is not currently offering any rent specials.