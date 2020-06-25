All apartments in Baltimore
3019 Harlem Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

3019 Harlem Avenue

3019 Harlem Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Harlem Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Franklintown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOME WILL NOT LAST!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/905500?source=marketing

A Unique lovely 2-story row home in the offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Nice sized rooms, high ceilings, front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,027, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,027, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Harlem Avenue have any available units?
3019 Harlem Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3019 Harlem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Harlem Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Harlem Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Harlem Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Harlem Avenue offer parking?
No, 3019 Harlem Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Harlem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Harlem Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Harlem Avenue have a pool?
No, 3019 Harlem Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Harlem Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3019 Harlem Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Harlem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Harlem Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Harlem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3019 Harlem Avenue has units with air conditioning.
