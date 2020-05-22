3006 Woodring Road

Amenities

End of Group- 3 BR 1 BA semi-detached home in Baltimore City (Parkville 21234 area) with lots of natural light/windows. DR, LR, and Kitchen- with NEW gas stove & microwave. NEW carpets throughout house with central A/C. Finished family room in lower level with separate laundry room & commode. Deep, fenced back yard with covered patio; covered front porch, too! Close to Northern Pkwy. & minutes from 695. Sorry- no pets, no smoking, & no vouchers.

