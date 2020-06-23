All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM

3001 Cresmont Avenue

3001 Cresmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Cresmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Spacious and charming 4 Bedroom/2 bath rowhome available for rent! Located on highly sought-after block, next to JHU Homewood Campus! Beautiful house on a quiet, tree-lined street, nestled between Hopkins Campus, R House and Papermoon Diner. Great backyard with fire pit and large deck. Campus security patrol is posted on block 24 hrs. This property has been inspected and approved by JHU Security. This home is available June 1 and offers flexibility for earlier move in date.
Well maintained 4 BR house with many great features! Laundry room in finished basement as well as a ton of extra storage space. On street parking available on quiet well maintained block. Call to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Cresmont Avenue have any available units?
3001 Cresmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Cresmont Avenue have?
Some of 3001 Cresmont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Cresmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Cresmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Cresmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Cresmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3001 Cresmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3001 Cresmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Cresmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Cresmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Cresmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3001 Cresmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Cresmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3001 Cresmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Cresmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Cresmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
