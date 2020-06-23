3001 Cresmont Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

Spacious and charming 4 Bedroom/2 bath rowhome available for rent! Located on highly sought-after block, next to JHU Homewood Campus! Beautiful house on a quiet, tree-lined street, nestled between Hopkins Campus, R House and Papermoon Diner. Great backyard with fire pit and large deck. Campus security patrol is posted on block 24 hrs. This property has been inspected and approved by JHU Security. This home is available June 1 and offers flexibility for earlier move in date.

Well maintained 4 BR house with many great features! Laundry room in finished basement as well as a ton of extra storage space. On street parking available on quiet well maintained block. Call to schedule a viewing today!