Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2934 Guilford Ave.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

2934 Guilford Ave.

2934 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2934 Guilford Ave. Available 05/01/19 Large Charles Village Home For Rent - Large Townhome for rent located just minutes from Johns Hopkins University. Four large bedrooms and two full baths give plenty of rooms for residents, Family room and a separate living area with formal dining room. Kitchen is eat in. Large windows allow natural light to pour in. Front porch and rear decks with fenced yard and one car garage. Extra storage space in the unfinished basement. Laundry available. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Reserve early

(RLNE3284506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Guilford Ave. have any available units?
2934 Guilford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Guilford Ave. have?
Some of 2934 Guilford Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Guilford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Guilford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Guilford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 Guilford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2934 Guilford Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Guilford Ave. offers parking.
Does 2934 Guilford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Guilford Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Guilford Ave. have a pool?
No, 2934 Guilford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Guilford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2934 Guilford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Guilford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Guilford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
