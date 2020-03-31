All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2924 Hudson St

2924 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
hot tub
2924 Hudson St Available 02/15/19 Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Canton Townhome! - Gorgeous renovated Canton townhome with 2 Master Suites! Seamless main floor living area is perfect for entertaining boasting hardwood floors, exposed brick detail, and access to a private rear patio. Bright updated kitchen offers a center island workstation and plenty of cabinet storage space! Light-filled upper level has 2 master suites, including 1 with a spa soaking tub, and both offering generous closet space. Bonus finished basement provides an additional bath, added living area, and full size washer/dryer!

Less than 5 minutes from Patterson Park
Convenient to local restaurants, shopping and commuter routes
4 minutes to The Shops at Canton Crossing
15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4618907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Hudson St have any available units?
2924 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Hudson St have?
Some of 2924 Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Hudson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Hudson St pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Hudson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2924 Hudson St offer parking?
No, 2924 Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 2924 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2924 Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 2924 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 2924 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
