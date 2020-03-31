Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated hot tub

2924 Hudson St Available 02/15/19 Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Canton Townhome! - Gorgeous renovated Canton townhome with 2 Master Suites! Seamless main floor living area is perfect for entertaining boasting hardwood floors, exposed brick detail, and access to a private rear patio. Bright updated kitchen offers a center island workstation and plenty of cabinet storage space! Light-filled upper level has 2 master suites, including 1 with a spa soaking tub, and both offering generous closet space. Bonus finished basement provides an additional bath, added living area, and full size washer/dryer!



Less than 5 minutes from Patterson Park

Convenient to local restaurants, shopping and commuter routes

4 minutes to The Shops at Canton Crossing

15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



