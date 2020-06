Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great Home Located in Canton! Features 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bath, 2 fireplaces, walk in closet, 1 reserved parking, deck-great for entertaining guest. This unit is close to great restaurants, few blocks from Canton Square, one block from O'Donnell Street and 2 blocks from the Bay. Call us now to set an appointment, you surely don't want to miss this!*One Year Lease Required.*$35 application fee per occupant over 18 years old.*Background & credit check required.