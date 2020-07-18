All apartments in Baltimore
2923 Elliott St.

2923 Elliott Street · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

2923 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2923 Elliott St. · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Home Located in Canton, MD! - Great Home Located in Canton! Features 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bath, 2 fireplaces, walk in closet, 1 reserved parking, deck-great for entertaining guest. This unit is close to great restaurants, few blocks from Canton Square, one block from O'Donnell Street and 2 blocks from the Bay. Call us now to set an appointment, you surely don't want to miss this!

*One Year Lease Required.
*$35 application fee per occupant over 18 years old.
*Background & credit check required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1837536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

