Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

2909 Inglewood Ave

2909 Inglewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Inglewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3rd Floor Den - Property Id: 129537

Welcome to 2909 Inglewood Ave. This spacious 2 story home is set on a beautifully landscaped lot! Featuring stunning hardwood floors, open concept living, with updated appliances rounding out this amazing home! Relaxing master bedroom with plenty of natural light. Top level entertaining space or potential 3rd Bedroom. Walk out back and enjoy the tranquility while entertaining friends and family on the patio Welcome Home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129537
Property Id 129537

(RLNE4951781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Inglewood Ave have any available units?
2909 Inglewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Inglewood Ave have?
Some of 2909 Inglewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Inglewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Inglewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Inglewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Inglewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Inglewood Ave offer parking?
No, 2909 Inglewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Inglewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Inglewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Inglewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2909 Inglewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Inglewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2909 Inglewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Inglewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Inglewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
