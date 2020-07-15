2903 Oakcrest Ave

Amenities

HUGE BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Absolutely gorgeous home! Brand new everything!



The first floor is amazing; open concept with shining hardwood floors. A sparkling KITCHEN of granite granite countertops, island/breakfast bar and glowing backsplash. Brand new appliances including a stainless steal dishwasher and fridge, and a gas stove with matching microwave oven. Huge FULL BATHROOM and MUDROOM which lead to a great DECK, FENCED IN YARD & large STORAGE SHED.



The second floor is home to THREE BEDROOMS; great space with well lit rooms and another amazing BATHROOM.



The BASEMENT is perfect for a fourth bedroom, a family room, playroom, man cave or rec room (your call)! Comfy carpet and plenty of storage. Plus a back room for a washer & dryer.



Located on a quiet street in PARKVILLE, this home has its own driveway and wonderful front porch. You must take a tour today, this property will not last long on the rental market!



No Pets Allowed



