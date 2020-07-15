All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2903 Oakcrest Ave

2903 Oakcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Oakcrest Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HUGE BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Absolutely gorgeous home! Brand new everything!

The first floor is amazing; open concept with shining hardwood floors. A sparkling KITCHEN of granite granite countertops, island/breakfast bar and glowing backsplash. Brand new appliances including a stainless steal dishwasher and fridge, and a gas stove with matching microwave oven. Huge FULL BATHROOM and MUDROOM which lead to a great DECK, FENCED IN YARD & large STORAGE SHED.

The second floor is home to THREE BEDROOMS; great space with well lit rooms and another amazing BATHROOM.

The BASEMENT is perfect for a fourth bedroom, a family room, playroom, man cave or rec room (your call)! Comfy carpet and plenty of storage. Plus a back room for a washer & dryer.

Located on a quiet street in PARKVILLE, this home has its own driveway and wonderful front porch. You must take a tour today, this property will not last long on the rental market!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4487723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Oakcrest Ave have any available units?
2903 Oakcrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Oakcrest Ave have?
Some of 2903 Oakcrest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Oakcrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Oakcrest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Oakcrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Oakcrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2903 Oakcrest Ave offer parking?
No, 2903 Oakcrest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2903 Oakcrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Oakcrest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Oakcrest Ave have a pool?
No, 2903 Oakcrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Oakcrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 2903 Oakcrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Oakcrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Oakcrest Ave has units with dishwashers.
