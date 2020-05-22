All apartments in Baltimore
2860 Kentucky Avenue

Location

2860 Kentucky Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
This large 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse boasts a well lit living room with hardwood floors and fresh paint. The great dining room with its gleaming hardwood floors awaits your family gatherings. The nice galley kitchen has appliances including: stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice wrought iron porch where you can sit, relax and enjoy the quiet. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. The huge finished basement has a full bath and plenty of storage space. Available Now. $1200/ Month + Utilities. Vouchers are accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
2860 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 2860 Kentucky Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Kentucky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2860 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 2860 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 2860 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2860 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
