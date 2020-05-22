2860 Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This large 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse boasts a well lit living room with hardwood floors and fresh paint. The great dining room with its gleaming hardwood floors awaits your family gatherings. The nice galley kitchen has appliances including: stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice wrought iron porch where you can sit, relax and enjoy the quiet. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. The huge finished basement has a full bath and plenty of storage space. Available Now. $1200/ Month + Utilities. Vouchers are accepted