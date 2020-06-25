Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2855 Mayfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2855 Mayfield Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:58 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2855 Mayfield Avenue
2855 Mayfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2855 Mayfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2855 Mayfield in Belair-Edison with Beautiful Large rooms and good lighting with all the new amenities. With a finished basement and full bathroom . Won't last long.
CALL 347-455-4517
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have any available units?
2855 Mayfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have?
Some of 2855 Mayfield Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2855 Mayfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Mayfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Mayfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Mayfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Mayfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland