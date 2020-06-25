All apartments in Baltimore
2855 Mayfield Avenue

Location

2855 Mayfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2855 Mayfield in Belair-Edison with Beautiful Large rooms and good lighting with all the new amenities. With a finished basement and full bathroom . Won't last long.
CALL 347-455-4517

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have any available units?
2855 Mayfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have?
Some of 2855 Mayfield Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Mayfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Mayfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Mayfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Mayfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2855 Mayfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Mayfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Mayfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
