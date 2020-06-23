All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

2842 Huntingdon Ave

2842 Huntingdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Huntingdon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44036f20cb ----
*Stunning Renovation in *HOT* Location (3 min stroll to RHouse!)
This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some
TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option
to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored!

*Two (2) Master Suites!
- 2 Bedrooms (Upper Level)
- 2 Full Bathrooms All with Custom Tile Surround - (2 Upper Level) - Master Suite1 has Jetted Tub! Both fully updated w/Custom Tile and Upgraded Fixtures
- Brand New Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Custom Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side-By-Side Refrigerator w/Water & Ice Dispenser.
- Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels
- Partially Finished Basement - Owner willing to finish for the right price!
- Central AC & Natural Gas Heating
- Gorgeous Exposed Brick
- Fenced Back Patio and Back Deck off kitchen!
- Fresh Paint Throughout, Upgraded Fixtures including Recessed Lighting
- Convenient Location to local amenities, parks, museum, Johns Hopkins University and minutes from Route 83 - See below the Walk Map to RHouse!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***
(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)
? NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please
? NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please
*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment: between 2.89%
and 3.85% of the Option Price ($259,900.00). For this home
that would be between $7,500.00 and $10,000.00.
(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually
3.5%). Even more flexibility for strong applicants!

*100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP)
*goes towards the Option price of the home!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this
for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone
for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Huntingdon Ave have any available units?
2842 Huntingdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Huntingdon Ave have?
Some of 2842 Huntingdon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Huntingdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Huntingdon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Huntingdon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Huntingdon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2842 Huntingdon Ave offer parking?
No, 2842 Huntingdon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2842 Huntingdon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Huntingdon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Huntingdon Ave have a pool?
No, 2842 Huntingdon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Huntingdon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2842 Huntingdon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Huntingdon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Huntingdon Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

