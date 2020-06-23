2842 Huntingdon Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44036f20cb ----

*Stunning Renovation in *HOT* Location (3 min stroll to RHouse!)

This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some

TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option

to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored!



*Two (2) Master Suites!

- 2 Bedrooms (Upper Level)

- 2 Full Bathrooms All with Custom Tile Surround - (2 Upper Level) - Master Suite1 has Jetted Tub! Both fully updated w/Custom Tile and Upgraded Fixtures

- Brand New Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Custom Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side-By-Side Refrigerator w/Water & Ice Dispenser.

- Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels

- Partially Finished Basement - Owner willing to finish for the right price!

- Central AC & Natural Gas Heating

- Gorgeous Exposed Brick

- Fenced Back Patio and Back Deck off kitchen!

- Fresh Paint Throughout, Upgraded Fixtures including Recessed Lighting

- Convenient Location to local amenities, parks, museum, Johns Hopkins University and minutes from Route 83 - See below the Walk Map to RHouse!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!



*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***

(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)

? NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please

? NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please

*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment: between 2.89%

and 3.85% of the Option Price ($259,900.00). For this home

that would be between $7,500.00 and $10,000.00.

(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually

3.5%). Even more flexibility for strong applicants!



*100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP)

*goes towards the Option price of the home!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!



***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this

for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone

for a property ***