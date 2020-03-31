All apartments in Baltimore
2831 Miles Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2831 Miles Ave

2831 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Miles Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Remington! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome just steps away from restaurants, shopping, and transit access in Remington! Inviting interior offers wood flooring and modern neutral color scheme, ceiling fans for added comfort, and a convenient bath! Bright eat-in kitchen includes ample cabinet storage and access to a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer included and a fenced rear patio. Large bedrooms share a full spa bath with soaking tub and feature plush wall-to-wall carpeting, decorating moldings, and tons of natural light.

Only minutes from Johns Hopkins University and Baltimore Museum of Art
Convenient access to Jones Falls Expy and St. Paul St
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Close to Wyman Park

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4494131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Miles Ave have any available units?
2831 Miles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Miles Ave have?
Some of 2831 Miles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Miles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Miles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Miles Ave offer parking?
No, 2831 Miles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Miles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Miles Ave have a pool?
No, 2831 Miles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 2831 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Miles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
