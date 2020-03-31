2831 Miles Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Remington! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome just steps away from restaurants, shopping, and transit access in Remington! Inviting interior offers wood flooring and modern neutral color scheme, ceiling fans for added comfort, and a convenient bath! Bright eat-in kitchen includes ample cabinet storage and access to a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer included and a fenced rear patio. Large bedrooms share a full spa bath with soaking tub and feature plush wall-to-wall carpeting, decorating moldings, and tons of natural light.



Only minutes from Johns Hopkins University and Baltimore Museum of Art

Convenient access to Jones Falls Expy and St. Paul St

10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Close to Wyman Park



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4494131)