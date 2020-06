Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Super Cozy Duplex steps from all the action in Hamilton.. Updated 2016/2017 with Open Floor Plan, New Kitchen w Granite and SSteel, New carpet, New Paint, New HVAC and much more. Send the kids to the basement rec room while you entertain on your new ultra mod main level. How about a detached TWO car garage... This one has it! Vibrant neighborhood you will love it....