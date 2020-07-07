2817 Edison Highway - 1st Floor

Amenities
FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL ** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months Rent**
Newly remodeled 2BR/1BA unit in Belair Edison neighborhood in Baltimore City features, beautiful kitchen with new cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout the freshly painted unit.
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Newly remodeled 2BR/1BA unit in Belair Edison neighborhood in Baltimore City features, beautiful kitchen with new cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout the freshly painted unit.
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management