2817 Edison Highway - 1st Floor
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

2817 Edison Highway - 1st Floor

2817 Edison Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Edison Highway, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL ** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months Rent**

Newly remodeled 2BR/1BA unit in Belair Edison neighborhood in Baltimore City features, beautiful kitchen with new cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout the freshly painted unit.

Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Newly remodeled 2BR/1BA unit in Belair Edison neighborhood in Baltimore City features, beautiful kitchen with new cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout the freshly painted unit.

Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

