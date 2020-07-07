2817 Edison Highway - 1st Floor

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL ** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months Rent**



Newly remodeled 2BR/1BA unit in Belair Edison neighborhood in Baltimore City features, beautiful kitchen with new cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout the freshly painted unit.



Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management

Newly remodeled 2BR/1BA unit in Belair Edison neighborhood in Baltimore City features, beautiful kitchen with new cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout the freshly painted unit.



Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management