2815 St Paul St Unit 1
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2815 St Paul St Unit 1

2815 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
2815 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Charles Village Victorian Brownstone 1 Bedroom Apartment. Live in a fully renovated 1-bedroom flat that fills one full floor (1,000 sf.) of this historic Victorian Brownstone on Saint Paul Street in Baltimore's Charles Village neighborhood. The apartment retains many of its original 1897 architectural features while incorporating innovative and stunning 21st century amenities.
Just blocks to Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore Museum of Art, Great restaurants- Peko Peko, Honeygrow, Bird in Hand, Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, Farmers Markets, Eddies Market, soon to open Busboys and Poets. 1 block from the Johns Hopkins shuttle and the Purple Circulator line.

- Gourmet gas stove/convection oven, Stainless steel
dishwasher, Granite slab kitchen counter-tops
- Marble bathroom with double sinks and separate water closet
- Frame-less glass shower with double shower-heads
- Hardwood original floors
- 12-15 ft. ceilings
- Central air/heat systems, individually controlled
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Security system with video door monitor
- One-key access to building
- Private deck
- Walled courtyard
- On-site fitness equipment - treadmill and universal gym
- Bike rack
- Spacious individual secured storage unit in Building basement
- Smoke free
- Pets considered
- Owner pays for water and trash removal
- Tenant pays for gas, electric and cable
- Flexible lease term availability
- Potential for off street car pad parking in buildings rear

(RLNE5677632)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 have any available units?
2815 St Paul St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 have?
Some of 2815 St Paul St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 St Paul St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 St Paul St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
