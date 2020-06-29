2815 St Paul St Unit 1

Amenities

Charles Village Victorian Brownstone 1 Bedroom Apartment. Live in a fully renovated 1-bedroom flat that fills one full floor (1,000 sf.) of this historic Victorian Brownstone on Saint Paul Street in Baltimore's Charles Village neighborhood. The apartment retains many of its original 1897 architectural features while incorporating innovative and stunning 21st century amenities.

Just blocks to Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore Museum of Art, Great restaurants- Peko Peko, Honeygrow, Bird in Hand, Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, Farmers Markets, Eddies Market, soon to open Busboys and Poets. 1 block from the Johns Hopkins shuttle and the Purple Circulator line.



Property Highlights:



- Gourmet gas stove/convection oven, Stainless steel

dishwasher, Granite slab kitchen counter-tops

- Marble bathroom with double sinks and separate water closet

- Frame-less glass shower with double shower-heads

- Hardwood original floors

- 12-15 ft. ceilings

- Central air/heat systems, individually controlled

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Security system with video door monitor

- One-key access to building

- Private deck

- Walled courtyard

- On-site fitness equipment - treadmill and universal gym

- Bike rack

- Spacious individual secured storage unit in Building basement

- Smoke free

- Pets considered

- Owner pays for water and trash removal

- Tenant pays for gas, electric and cable

- Flexible lease term availability

- Potential for off street car pad parking in buildings rear



