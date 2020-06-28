2809 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

NEW PRICE! PARK FRONT PERFECTION! ROOF DECK and PARKING! Over 1800 sq ft Updated 3 bed/2.5 bath. Open floor plan; exposed brick & hardwood in main living area. Generously sized bedrooms. Master suite w/ attached bath. Family room & true 3rd bedroom in lower level. Parking pad plus easy street parking. Directly across from Patterson Park; beautiful views; just seconds to all city living has to offer!!! Parking Pad + EZ Street parking! CITY LIVING AT IT'S BEST!