2809 EASTERN AVENUE

NEW PRICE! PARK FRONT PERFECTION! ROOF DECK and PARKING! Over 1800 sq ft Updated 3 bed/2.5 bath. Open floor plan; exposed brick & hardwood in main living area. Generously sized bedrooms. Master suite w/ attached bath. Family room & true 3rd bedroom in lower level. Parking pad plus easy street parking. Directly across from Patterson Park; beautiful views; just seconds to all city living has to offer!!! Parking Pad + EZ Street parking! CITY LIVING AT IT'S BEST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
