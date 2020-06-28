All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

2809 EASTERN AVENUE

2809 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
NEW PRICE! PARK FRONT PERFECTION! ROOF DECK and PARKING! Over 1800 sq ft Updated 3 bed/2.5 bath. Open floor plan; exposed brick & hardwood in main living area. Generously sized bedrooms. Master suite w/ attached bath. Family room & true 3rd bedroom in lower level. Parking pad plus easy street parking. Directly across from Patterson Park; beautiful views; just seconds to all city living has to offer!!! Parking Pad + EZ Street parking! CITY LIVING AT IT'S BEST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
2809 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 2809 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2809 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2809 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2809 EASTERN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2809 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2809 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
