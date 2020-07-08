All apartments in Baltimore
2803 Denison St Unit A
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2803 Denison St Unit A

2803 Denison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Denison Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Garwyn Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit- Baltimore, MD - Don't miss your chance to live in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower unit located in Baltimore, MD. Master Bedroom suite with spacious room, walk in closet and full master bathroom with shower/tub, tile shower walls, and tile floor. Plus second bedroom with plenty of natural light from 3 windows, with a closet and entrance into the second full bathroom. Other amenities include hardwood floors throughout with new vinyl flooring in the kitchen, freshly painted, bar top counter in the kitchen, large dining room, rear entrance with off street parking, and washer and dryer hookup. This property is located near Modndawmin Mall, major shopping and restaurants. Plus located minutes from Coppin State College and BCCC as well as I-83 and I-695

Call now and set an appointment!

*One Year Lease Required.
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.
*Background & credit check required.
*Voucher Holder Welcome
*Pets accepted with additional rent and security deposit
*Security Deposit Payment

(RLNE5743010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Denison St Unit A have any available units?
2803 Denison St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Denison St Unit A have?
Some of 2803 Denison St Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Denison St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Denison St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Denison St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Denison St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Denison St Unit A offers parking.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit A have a pool?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Denison St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Denison St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

