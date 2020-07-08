2803 Denison St Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit- Baltimore, MD - Don't miss your chance to live in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower unit located in Baltimore, MD. Master Bedroom suite with spacious room, walk in closet and full master bathroom with shower/tub, tile shower walls, and tile floor. Plus second bedroom with plenty of natural light from 3 windows, with a closet and entrance into the second full bathroom. Other amenities include hardwood floors throughout with new vinyl flooring in the kitchen, freshly painted, bar top counter in the kitchen, large dining room, rear entrance with off street parking, and washer and dryer hookup. This property is located near Modndawmin Mall, major shopping and restaurants. Plus located minutes from Coppin State College and BCCC as well as I-83 and I-695



Call now and set an appointment!



*One Year Lease Required.

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.

*Background & credit check required.

*Voucher Holder Welcome

*Pets accepted with additional rent and security deposit

*Security Deposit Payment



