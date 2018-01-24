All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2802 Maryland Ave.
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

2802 Maryland Ave.

2802 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2802 Maryland Ave. Available 06/09/20 2020 off-campus JHU Homewood 3bd/1.5 ba home.. A MUST See! Available 6/9/20! - Lovely 3bd/1.5 ba Charles Village home.. super convenient to JHU Homewood campus.. Walking distance! Available June 9, 2020 for move-in. Washer/Dryer in unit. Exposed interior brick with faux fireplace. Overhead lighting throughout. Separate living and dining rooms! Dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Very spacious! This home also comes with off-street parking! Utilities not included in rent.

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2781900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

