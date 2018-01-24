Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2802 Maryland Ave. Available 06/09/20 2020 off-campus JHU Homewood 3bd/1.5 ba home.. A MUST See! Available 6/9/20! - Lovely 3bd/1.5 ba Charles Village home.. super convenient to JHU Homewood campus.. Walking distance! Available June 9, 2020 for move-in. Washer/Dryer in unit. Exposed interior brick with faux fireplace. Overhead lighting throughout. Separate living and dining rooms! Dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Very spacious! This home also comes with off-street parking! Utilities not included in rent.



Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.



