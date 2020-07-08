All apartments in Baltimore
Location

28 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home in Patterson Park! Open main level features exposed brick, hardwood floors, half bath, and huge kitchen with brand new granite counters and access to back patio. Finished basement family room/lounge which could be used as guest quarters as well as an utility room with plenty of storage. Spacious upper level bath boasts a separate shower and soaking tub. Great location just steps from the gorgeous Patterson Park and angled parking out front, located near JHU and everything downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
28 N KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
28 N KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 N KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

