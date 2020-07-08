28 N KENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home in Patterson Park! Open main level features exposed brick, hardwood floors, half bath, and huge kitchen with brand new granite counters and access to back patio. Finished basement family room/lounge which could be used as guest quarters as well as an utility room with plenty of storage. Spacious upper level bath boasts a separate shower and soaking tub. Great location just steps from the gorgeous Patterson Park and angled parking out front, located near JHU and everything downtown!