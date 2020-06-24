2733 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225 Cherry Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom in Cherry Hill. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1050.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. Call Keenan at 410-493-9260.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 Bookert Dr have any available units?
2733 Bookert Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2733 Bookert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Bookert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Bookert Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Bookert Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Bookert Dr offer parking?
No, 2733 Bookert Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Bookert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 Bookert Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Bookert Dr have a pool?
No, 2733 Bookert Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Bookert Dr have accessible units?
No, 2733 Bookert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Bookert Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Bookert Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Bookert Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2733 Bookert Dr has units with air conditioning.