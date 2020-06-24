2733 Bookert Dr

All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:05 AM

Location

2733 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
in unit laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom in Cherry Hill. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1050.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. Call Keenan at 410-493-9260.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

