Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

2719 Orleans Street

Location

2719 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous all brick semi-detached townhouse 3 blocks from Patterson Park. Renovated in 2017.
2 Bedrooms + Den / 3 Full Bathrooms, Hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, carpet in bedrooms and basement.
The 2 Full Bathrooms and 2 spacious bedrooms are beautiful. The master has a private deck and private connected bathroom. The Den, living area and Full Bath in located in the basement are also great. Beautiful corner of orleans street and Close to John Hopkins Hospital and N Kenwood Ave. Close to library, elementary school, restaurants, shopping, public pool at Patterson park, and more. Minimum credit score 600. Email richometeam@gmail.com for more info
You don't want to miss the opportunity to own this gorgeous all brick semi-detached townhouse close 3 blocks from Patterson Park. Renovated in 2017. 2 Full Bathrooms + 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. 3rd Possible Bedroom + Full Bath in basement. Low crime area. Close to John Hopkins Hospital and Patterson Park. Food, shopping, and more nearby. Available for Rent-to-Own!! Minimum income and credit requirements apply. Email richometeam@gmail.com for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

