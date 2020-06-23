2719 Orleans Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous all brick semi-detached townhouse 3 blocks from Patterson Park. Renovated in 2017.

2 Bedrooms + Den / 3 Full Bathrooms, Hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, carpet in bedrooms and basement.

The 2 Full Bathrooms and 2 spacious bedrooms are beautiful. The master has a private deck and private connected bathroom. The Den, living area and Full Bath in located in the basement are also great. Beautiful corner of orleans street and Close to John Hopkins Hospital and N Kenwood Ave. Close to library, elementary school, restaurants, shopping, public pool at Patterson park, and more. Minimum credit score 600. Email richometeam@gmail.com for more info

You don't want to miss the opportunity to own this gorgeous all brick semi-detached townhouse close 3 blocks from Patterson Park. Renovated in 2017. 2 Full Bathrooms + 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. 3rd Possible Bedroom + Full Bath in basement. Low crime area. Close to John Hopkins Hospital and Patterson Park. Food, shopping, and more nearby. Available for Rent-to-Own!! Minimum income and credit requirements apply. Email richometeam@gmail.com for more information