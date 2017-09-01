All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2714 Maryland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2714 Maryland Ave.
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

2714 Maryland Ave.

2714 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2714 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhouse Near JHU Homewood! Available now! - 5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhouse with Hardwood Floors throughout. Large and updated kitchen. Updated bathrooms with tile surround. Ceiling fans. Washer & Dryer, and Backyard--Utilities are not included in the rent! Available now!

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus, MICA, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more!

Short term lease opportunity through May of 2020 at current discounted rent rate!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3966213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Maryland Ave. have any available units?
2714 Maryland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Maryland Ave. have?
Some of 2714 Maryland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Maryland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Maryland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Maryland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Maryland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Maryland Ave. offer parking?
No, 2714 Maryland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Maryland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Maryland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Maryland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2714 Maryland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Maryland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2714 Maryland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Maryland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Maryland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland