2714 Maryland Ave.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhouse Near JHU Homewood! Available now! - 5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhouse with Hardwood Floors throughout. Large and updated kitchen. Updated bathrooms with tile surround. Ceiling fans. Washer & Dryer, and Backyard--Utilities are not included in the rent! Available now!



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus, MICA, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more!



Short term lease opportunity through May of 2020 at current discounted rent rate!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



