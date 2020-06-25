All apartments in Baltimore
2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1

2705 Riggs Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Riggs Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath home. Located in West Baltimore near Mondawmin Mall and easy access to 695. This town home has two apartments in it so the basement is not included in the rental. You will have access to the backyard and the two main levels. This is ideal for anyone needing a lot of space, the rooms are a good size and the house has been kept nicely. Good Opportunity for someone looking for an apartment with utilities included!

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Utilities Included
- Great Location
- Backyard access

Available Now!

(RLNE4834949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
