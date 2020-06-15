All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2701 N. Howard St

2701 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2701 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2701 N. Howard St Available 05/15/19 Completely Renovated 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home - Available 5/15! - Completely Renovated 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home with Brand new Flooring, a Brand new Kitchen, a Brand new Bathroom, and Brand new Appliances! This home also comes with a Fenced Rear Yard, a Convenient Kitchen Pantry, Garbage Disposal, Over the Range Microwave & a Washer & Dryer! Utilities not included with rent.

Convenient to the JHU Homewood campus, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4756776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 N. Howard St have any available units?
2701 N. Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 N. Howard St have?
Some of 2701 N. Howard St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 N. Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
2701 N. Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 N. Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 N. Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 2701 N. Howard St offer parking?
No, 2701 N. Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 2701 N. Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 N. Howard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 N. Howard St have a pool?
No, 2701 N. Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 2701 N. Howard St have accessible units?
No, 2701 N. Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 N. Howard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 N. Howard St does not have units with dishwashers.
