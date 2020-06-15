Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2701 N. Howard St Available 05/15/19 Completely Renovated 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home - Available 5/15! - Completely Renovated 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home with Brand new Flooring, a Brand new Kitchen, a Brand new Bathroom, and Brand new Appliances! This home also comes with a Fenced Rear Yard, a Convenient Kitchen Pantry, Garbage Disposal, Over the Range Microwave & a Washer & Dryer! Utilities not included with rent.



Convenient to the JHU Homewood campus, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4756776)