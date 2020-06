Amenities

Perfect 2 bedroom 2.5 bath row home 1 block from Patterson Park. End of group with tons of natural light! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless along with room for a table. Hardwoods throughout upper levels, two full baths upstairs and powder room on main level. Rear parking pad for large vehicle and basement with family room, laundry and storage. All freshly painted and ready for move in!!! Super close to JHH