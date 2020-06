Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very "accessible" home location. Downtown, Inner Harbor & restaurants/night life of Federal Hill. Renovated THS w 2BR's, den & 2 full baths on 2nd floor is ideal for roommates. LR/DR oak floors, updated, eat in kitchen, plus 1/2 bath on first floor. Lots of space, featuring 9' ceilings. Laundry & great storage in Bsmt. No pets please.. $50. app fee for each. $50. move in fee one time.