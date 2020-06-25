2644 Wilkens Ave

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Baltimore available for rent immediately. The house gets a lot of natural light and has a spacious first floor. Washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen. Basement space for storage. Nice backyard for cookouts. Call now to schedule a viewing!
FEATURES & AMENITIES
Ceiling Fans
Yard
Fenced yard
Central Heating
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$950
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/06/2019
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4888572)