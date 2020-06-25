All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2644 Wilkens Ave

2644 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Baltimore available for rent immediately. The house gets a lot of natural light and has a spacious first floor. Washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen. Basement space for storage. Nice backyard for cookouts. Call now to schedule a viewing!

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Ceiling Fans
Yard
Fenced yard
Central Heating
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$950
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/06/2019

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4888572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
2644 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 Wilkens Ave have?
Some of 2644 Wilkens Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2644 Wilkens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2644 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2644 Wilkens Ave offers parking.
Does 2644 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 Wilkens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 2644 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2644 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2644 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
