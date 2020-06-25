2644 Wilkens Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking ceiling fan internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Baltimore available for rent immediately. The house gets a lot of natural light and has a spacious first floor. Washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen. Basement space for storage. Nice backyard for cookouts. Call now to schedule a viewing!



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Ceiling Fans

Yard

Fenced yard

Central Heating

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$950

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

05/06/2019



Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



