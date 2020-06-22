All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2637 Grogan Ave
2637 Grogan Ave

2637 Grogan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2637 Grogan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Year Move In Special. 1st Month FREE!!! - Recently renovated end of group rowhome. New Year Move In Special. 1st Month FREE!!! Be the first to live in this recently renovated end of group rowhome. New kitchen and baths. Freshly painted. Separate dining room. Washer/Dryer in the unit. 2 Full baths. Basement partially finished. Fenced yard. Quiet block. Near transportation.

www.essentialsrpm.com/houses-rent

Applicants will be background screened. No Pets. No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4425154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Grogan Ave have any available units?
2637 Grogan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2637 Grogan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Grogan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Grogan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Grogan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2637 Grogan Ave offer parking?
No, 2637 Grogan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Grogan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 Grogan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Grogan Ave have a pool?
No, 2637 Grogan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Grogan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2637 Grogan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Grogan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Grogan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 Grogan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2637 Grogan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
