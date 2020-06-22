2637 Grogan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

New Year Move In Special. 1st Month FREE!!! - Recently renovated end of group rowhome. New Year Move In Special. 1st Month FREE!!! Be the first to live in this recently renovated end of group rowhome. New kitchen and baths. Freshly painted. Separate dining room. Washer/Dryer in the unit. 2 Full baths. Basement partially finished. Fenced yard. Quiet block. Near transportation.



www.essentialsrpm.com/houses-rent



Applicants will be background screened. No Pets. No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4425154)