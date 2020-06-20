All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

2633 N. Charles St

2633 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

2633 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 6bd/3ba Charles Village home. CAC & parking! Available now - Large 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom Charles Village home with just over 2700 square feet! Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Exposed interior brick making for lovely decorative feature! Central A/C. Main floor washer/dryer. Lovely updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, over the range microwave and a breakfast bar ideal for entertaining. 1st AND 2nd floor living rooms! Large unfinished basement perfect for storage! Oil heat. Ceiling fans throughout. Ample off-street parking! Utilities not included with rent

Available now! Looking for a lease ending between April - July 2020!

Pet policy: Cats okay/ Small dogs only. Breed restrictions.$100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet: $15/month pet rent per pet. Based on owner approval

Convenient to the JHU Homewood campus, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4707388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

