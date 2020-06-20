2633 N. Charles St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 6bd/3ba Charles Village home. CAC & parking! Available now - Large 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom Charles Village home with just over 2700 square feet! Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Exposed interior brick making for lovely decorative feature! Central A/C. Main floor washer/dryer. Lovely updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, over the range microwave and a breakfast bar ideal for entertaining. 1st AND 2nd floor living rooms! Large unfinished basement perfect for storage! Oil heat. Ceiling fans throughout. Ample off-street parking! Utilities not included with rent



Available now! Looking for a lease ending between April - July 2020!



Pet policy: Cats okay/ Small dogs only. Breed restrictions.$100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet: $15/month pet rent per pet. Based on owner approval



Convenient to the JHU Homewood campus, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!



(RLNE4707388)