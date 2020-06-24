All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 263 S Ellwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
263 S Ellwood Ave
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

263 S Ellwood Ave

263 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

263 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom facing directly onto Patterson Park in southeast Baltimore. Perfect for Hopkins folks (8 minute drive from hospital). Master bedroom has sweeping view of the park. Parking pad out back for convenience. Pet friendly - you can walk out the door right into the park with your dog (or cat?). Park also has public tennis courts, swimming pool, lake, walking and biking trails, and much more. Second bedroom upstairs can serve as study or guest room. Has a balcony and its own full bathroom. Fully finished basement can be used as a third bedroom, guest room, or home gym. Basement also has a full bath. House is available fully furnished if interested, including three queen beds, dining and living room furniture, book shelves, spin bike and basic weight equipment, etc. Central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. No Utilities included. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020 (or potentially earlier if needed - negotiable). $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit - also negotiable. Please submit the form on this page or contact Loewentheil Rental Properties at 443-690-6189 or loewentheil.rental.properties@gmail.com to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 S Ellwood Ave have any available units?
263 S Ellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 S Ellwood Ave have?
Some of 263 S Ellwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 S Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
263 S Ellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 S Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 S Ellwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 263 S Ellwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 263 S Ellwood Ave offers parking.
Does 263 S Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 S Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 S Ellwood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 263 S Ellwood Ave has a pool.
Does 263 S Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 263 S Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 263 S Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 S Ellwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland