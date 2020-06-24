263 S Ellwood Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom facing directly onto Patterson Park in southeast Baltimore. Perfect for Hopkins folks (8 minute drive from hospital). Master bedroom has sweeping view of the park. Parking pad out back for convenience. Pet friendly - you can walk out the door right into the park with your dog (or cat?). Park also has public tennis courts, swimming pool, lake, walking and biking trails, and much more. Second bedroom upstairs can serve as study or guest room. Has a balcony and its own full bathroom. Fully finished basement can be used as a third bedroom, guest room, or home gym. Basement also has a full bath. House is available fully furnished if interested, including three queen beds, dining and living room furniture, book shelves, spin bike and basic weight equipment, etc. Central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. No Utilities included. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020 (or potentially earlier if needed - negotiable). $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit - also negotiable. Please submit the form on this page or contact Loewentheil Rental Properties at 443-690-6189 or loewentheil.rental.properties@gmail.com to learn more.