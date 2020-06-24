All apartments in Baltimore
2627 Boone Street

Location

2627 Boone Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1450 sq.ft Townhouse
-2 bedrooms,
-1.5 Remodeled bathroom,
-Newly renovated Kitchen.
-Wooden floors,
-Fenced backyard,
-New roof,
-Plenty Street parking

Townhome in the Better Waverly Neighborhood of Baltimore City and Historical District.

Great Location! Nearby Elementary and Middle schools, Coffee shops, Restaurants, Wyman Park, Johns Hopkins University and Guilford Gateways

All the utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Nitty Gritty

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Boone Street have any available units?
2627 Boone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Boone Street have?
Some of 2627 Boone Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Boone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Boone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Boone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Boone Street is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Boone Street offer parking?
No, 2627 Boone Street does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Boone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Boone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Boone Street have a pool?
No, 2627 Boone Street does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Boone Street have accessible units?
No, 2627 Boone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Boone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Boone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
