2627 Boone Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1450 sq.ft Townhouse

-2 bedrooms,

-1.5 Remodeled bathroom,

-Newly renovated Kitchen.

-Wooden floors,

-Fenced backyard,

-New roof,

-Plenty Street parking



Townhome in the Better Waverly Neighborhood of Baltimore City and Historical District.



Great Location! Nearby Elementary and Middle schools, Coffee shops, Restaurants, Wyman Park, Johns Hopkins University and Guilford Gateways



All the utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

2.443.741.1691 click 2

OR

Call the phone number below!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.