2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE

Move in ready, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse located in Baltimore City 21230 available now! Freshly painted throughout and updated, this two level spacious home is ready to rent, don't miss the opportunity to check out this amazing property! Kitchen is nicely updated with newer appliances, a spacious pantry area, and opens to back with a covered back porch, garden and fenced in yard, and parking pad for one car! Brand new windows on first level and new doors and blinds (2020). Upstairs features carpet throughout, three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom! Master bedroom features two closets, bathroom features skylight, the entire property has been professionally cleaned! Located off of Hollins Ferry Road, near W Patapsco Ave. and quick access to I-695, I-295, and I-95. Schedule your showing today! Minimum Total Household Monthly income must be 3X the monthly rent ($3,900.00) - Pets are case by case - Vouchers accepted - Tenant pays all utilities - sorry no smoking - Available NOW!