/
Baltimore, MD
/
2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE

2619 Northshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Northshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move in ready, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse located in Baltimore City 21230 available now! Freshly painted throughout and updated, this two level spacious home is ready to rent, don't miss the opportunity to check out this amazing property! Kitchen is nicely updated with newer appliances, a spacious pantry area, and opens to back with a covered back porch, garden and fenced in yard, and parking pad for one car! Brand new windows on first level and new doors and blinds (2020). Upstairs features carpet throughout, three bedrooms and a full updated bathroom! Master bedroom features two closets, bathroom features skylight, the entire property has been professionally cleaned! Located off of Hollins Ferry Road, near W Patapsco Ave. and quick access to I-695, I-295, and I-95. Schedule your showing today! Minimum Total Household Monthly income must be 3X the monthly rent ($3,900.00) - Pets are case by case - Vouchers accepted - Tenant pays all utilities - sorry no smoking - Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

