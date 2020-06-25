All apartments in Baltimore
2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2

Location

2618 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully re-finished hardwood floors in a two bedroom, one full bathroom apartment in the Charles Village. You have a great opportunity to live in a sought after community at an amazing price! There is laundry on first floor of the building which you share with the other tenants.
The first floor apartment has access to yard and also maintains the yard so if you need use of the backyard please go thru the tenant on first floor.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Laundry Access
* Garage for Storage or Parking
* Water and Sewer Included

Available NOW!

(RLNE4998416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Maryland Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
