Baltimore, MD
2617 Maryland Avenue - 2
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:36 PM

2617 Maryland Avenue - 2

2617 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in Charles Village. This is a second floor unit in a three unit building. Neighbors are young professionals: Great building and block. Building features off-street parking in private lot. Look at the pictures to see the modern touches that set this unit apart. Apartment comes with in-unit washer and dryer, central air and heat, dish washer, microwave, refrigerator, and stove.

Pets are a possibility.

12-month lease required. Security deposit and first month's rent due at move in.
Charles Village is an active and diverse community with a strong sense of self-identity. The neighborhood has an abundance of well-known cultural and educational resources, being the home to such institutions as the Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The northern end of St. Paul Street, around the corner from Johns Hopkins University, has evolved into a student-orientated retail strip. On the National Register of Historic Places since 1983, Charles Village is a distinctive, well defined area in North Central Baltimore City taking up nearly forty-five city blocks. Charles Village is an overwhelmingly residential district and primarily made up of circa 1895-1915 rowhousing built along a strict grid pattern. Most of the housing is set back from the street providing well landscaped front lawns that are compatible to the park like boulevards of North Charles Street. Charles Village has played an important role in the development of North Central Baltimore. The Charles Village area is unique since it combines an urban grid street pattern and rowhouse character with suburban like landscaped front yards and park like boulevards; the result of early community planning efforts. The development of this area is associated with important developer/builders/architects who shaped the growth of many neighborhoods and are responsible for the area's design excellence. The Wyman Park Dell, a 16-acre public park, is located on the eastern edge of Charles Village, south of two City landmarks, Johns Hopkins University and The Baltimore Museum of Art.

Link: https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/charles-village/#.XadXDUZKjIU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Maryland Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.

