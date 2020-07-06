2617 Maryland Avenue - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in Charles Village. This is a second floor unit in a three unit building. Neighbors are young professionals: Great building and block. Building features off-street parking in private lot. Look at the pictures to see the modern touches that set this unit apart. Apartment comes with in-unit washer and dryer, central air and heat, dish washer, microwave, refrigerator, and stove.



Pets are a possibility.



12-month lease required. Security deposit and first month's rent due at move in.

Charles Village is an active and diverse community with a strong sense of self-identity. The neighborhood has an abundance of well-known cultural and educational resources, being the home to such institutions as the Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The northern end of St. Paul Street, around the corner from Johns Hopkins University, has evolved into a student-orientated retail strip. On the National Register of Historic Places since 1983, Charles Village is a distinctive, well defined area in North Central Baltimore City taking up nearly forty-five city blocks. Charles Village is an overwhelmingly residential district and primarily made up of circa 1895-1915 rowhousing built along a strict grid pattern. Most of the housing is set back from the street providing well landscaped front lawns that are compatible to the park like boulevards of North Charles Street. Charles Village has played an important role in the development of North Central Baltimore. The Charles Village area is unique since it combines an urban grid street pattern and rowhouse character with suburban like landscaped front yards and park like boulevards; the result of early community planning efforts. The development of this area is associated with important developer/builders/architects who shaped the growth of many neighborhoods and are responsible for the area's design excellence. The Wyman Park Dell, a 16-acre public park, is located on the eastern edge of Charles Village, south of two City landmarks, Johns Hopkins University and The Baltimore Museum of Art.



Link: https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/charles-village/#.XadXDUZKjIU