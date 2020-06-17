All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE

2613 Lighthouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2613 Lighthouse Lane, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing & Spacious town home with waterviews in the gated waterfront community - The Moorings! 2 balconies w/ waterviews. Perfectly located close to everything. 3BR + family room & 4 car parking! Enjoy gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Hardwood floors. 2 car garage. Gas fireplace. Massive master bedroom & master bath. Dual zone HVAC. This unit is surrounded by the best neighborhood amenities including a fantastic marina, restaurants, shops, grocery store and a waterfront promenade! This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE have any available units?
2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE have?
Some of 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE does offer parking.
Does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE have a pool?
No, 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland