2613 LIGHTHOUSE LANE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing & Spacious town home with waterviews in the gated waterfront community - The Moorings! 2 balconies w/ waterviews. Perfectly located close to everything. 3BR + family room & 4 car parking! Enjoy gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Hardwood floors. 2 car garage. Gas fireplace. Massive master bedroom & master bath. Dual zone HVAC. This unit is surrounded by the best neighborhood amenities including a fantastic marina, restaurants, shops, grocery store and a waterfront promenade! This won't last!