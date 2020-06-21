All apartments in Baltimore
2515 BOSTON STREET
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:27 AM

2515 BOSTON STREET

2515 Boston Street · (410) 823-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy the easy lifestyle and spectacular harbor views from this stunning property, perfectly located in Canton, on Baltimore's celebrated waterfront promenade. The Anchorage Tower is where you will find this meticulously and beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, modern kitchen & bathrooms, laundry room and the ultimate private balcony. Included in the rent is 24-hour concierge, 2 parking spaces, fitness center, party room, additional storage and all the water you need! So close to shopping, dining, & nightlife, city living doesn't get better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 BOSTON STREET have any available units?
2515 BOSTON STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 BOSTON STREET have?
Some of 2515 BOSTON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 BOSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2515 BOSTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 BOSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2515 BOSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2515 BOSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2515 BOSTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 2515 BOSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 BOSTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 BOSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2515 BOSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2515 BOSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2515 BOSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 BOSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 BOSTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
