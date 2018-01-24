All apartments in Baltimore
2514 Marbourne Ave
Last updated March 19 2020

2514 Marbourne Ave

2514 Marbourne Avenue · (410) 354-1801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2514 Marbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom townhouse available. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a kitchen including a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, spacious living room and a full bathroom. This property is located on a quiet street. Relax in your front or back yard while the kids play. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com
Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill, and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train. We are pet friendly.
Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Marbourne Ave have any available units?
2514 Marbourne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Marbourne Ave have?
Some of 2514 Marbourne Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Marbourne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Marbourne Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Marbourne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Marbourne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Marbourne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Marbourne Ave does offer parking.
Does 2514 Marbourne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Marbourne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Marbourne Ave have a pool?
No, 2514 Marbourne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Marbourne Ave have accessible units?
No, 2514 Marbourne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Marbourne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Marbourne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
