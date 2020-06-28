2511 Christian St 1

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom townhome in Mill Hill!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with new windows
- Beautiful hardwood and porcelain floors throughout
- Large living room with open layout
- Huge eat n kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Upgraded bathroom with luxury finishes
- 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 1 super bedroom in finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the brand new deck or fenced in yard
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Vouchers welcome!
- Pets considered
Available Now!
(RLNE5099422)