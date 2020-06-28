2511 Christian St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Fantastic 4 bedroom townhome in Mill Hill!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new windows

- Beautiful hardwood and porcelain floors throughout

- Large living room with open layout

- Huge eat n kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Upgraded bathroom with luxury finishes

- 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 1 super bedroom in finished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors on the brand new deck or fenced in yard

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Vouchers welcome!

- Pets considered



Available Now!



