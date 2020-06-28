All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2511 Christian St 1

2511 Christian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Christian Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom townhome in Mill Hill!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with new windows
- Beautiful hardwood and porcelain floors throughout
- Large living room with open layout
- Huge eat n kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Upgraded bathroom with luxury finishes
- 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 1 super bedroom in finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the brand new deck or fenced in yard
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Vouchers welcome!
- Pets considered

Available Now!

(RLNE5099422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Christian St 1 have any available units?
2511 Christian St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Christian St 1 have?
Some of 2511 Christian St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Christian St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Christian St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Christian St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Christian St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Christian St 1 offer parking?
No, 2511 Christian St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Christian St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Christian St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Christian St 1 have a pool?
No, 2511 Christian St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Christian St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2511 Christian St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Christian St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Christian St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
