Here is a nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that has NEW paint AND WILL HAVE BRAND NEW CARPETING before you move in! Home has Central A/C, an exposed brick wall in LR and DR and a fenced yard. Also the kitchen offers, frig, microwave, GAS stove, dishwasher and ceramic tile flooring. Your basement provides plenty of room for storage. Come check it out. Priced to rent FAST!