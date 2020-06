Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome Home! This is your chance to live in a beautiful rowhome in the heart of Canton! Newly installed hardwood flooring throughout the property with a large kitchen and open living area perfect for entertaining. The home also features a fenced back patio for outdoor gatherings! Two large bedrooms on the upstairs level with two separate baths. Walk to Canton Square, Canton Crossing, Fells Point and Patterson Park. Schedule your appointment today!