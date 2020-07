Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils furnished

Quaint furnished house exactly half way between Johns Hopkins Medical campus and Fells point. Has 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bathroom.



Property Highlights:



* 3rd floor bedroom has private bath

* 2nd floor bedrooms have shared bath

* Full kitchen with everything you need

* Great for Hopkins medical campus students

* Fully Furnished



Available Now!



No Cats Allowed



