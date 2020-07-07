Amenities

242 Collins Ave Available 12/07/19 End of Group Town home with Den in Irvington - Close to schools, shopping, public transportation, and major highways. Completely renovated. Updated kitchen and baths. Convenient main floor powder room. 2 bedrooms, den, and full bath on upper level. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. Central air.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2BR Housing Vouchers Welcome.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



