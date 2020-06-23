All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2418 W ROGERS AVENUE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

2418 W ROGERS AVENUE

2418 West Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mt. Washington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2418 West Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see beautiful home in Rustic Mt. Washington, experience this spacious suburban oasis within the city. Located just a half mile from Historic Downtown Mt. Washington District shoppes and taverns. The home features hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths 3 main level bedrooms one off living room can be used as an office and 2 baths as well as a large upper level master suite with walk in closet. There is a large fenced rear yard, screened porch, large front porch and driveway long enough for 4 cars. This home is also convenient to I-83, Sinai Hospital and much more. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE have any available units?
2418 W ROGERS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE have?
Some of 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2418 W ROGERS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 W ROGERS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland