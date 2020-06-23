2418 N CALVERT STREET

Amenities

ROOM for Rent. Not an apartment - in a HUGE 3,000+ SqFt Row Home. EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! All Utilities Included! Cable & WiFi Included! Upstairs Laundry & Off-Street Parking Included! Located in the highly sought after and very walkable Charles Village! This Room has its own bathroom (No Sharing)! This Beautiful Home has Tons of Common Area Space: a Large living room, open concept dining room, an Extremely Large&Updated Kitchen, and a HUGE Fully Finished Basement for recreation! HOME FEATURES include; new windows, new kitchen appliances, new electrical, new plumbing, granite countertops, high ceilings, and a new dual-zone HVAC system (No Hot Bedrooms Upstairs). Home Furnished by Owner, Room Furnished by Tenant. Only 4 bedrooms in the entire home. THE PERFECT RENTAL!!!