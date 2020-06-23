All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

2418 N CALVERT STREET

2418 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

2418 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ROOM for Rent. Not an apartment - in a HUGE 3,000+ SqFt Row Home. EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! All Utilities Included! Cable & WiFi Included! Upstairs Laundry & Off-Street Parking Included! Located in the highly sought after and very walkable Charles Village! This Room has its own bathroom (No Sharing)! This Beautiful Home has Tons of Common Area Space: a Large living room, open concept dining room, an Extremely Large&Updated Kitchen, and a HUGE Fully Finished Basement for recreation! HOME FEATURES include; new windows, new kitchen appliances, new electrical, new plumbing, granite countertops, high ceilings, and a new dual-zone HVAC system (No Hot Bedrooms Upstairs). Home Furnished by Owner, Room Furnished by Tenant. Only 4 bedrooms in the entire home. THE PERFECT RENTAL!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 N CALVERT STREET have any available units?
2418 N CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 N CALVERT STREET have?
Some of 2418 N CALVERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 N CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2418 N CALVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 N CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2418 N CALVERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2418 N CALVERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2418 N CALVERT STREET offers parking.
Does 2418 N CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 N CALVERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 N CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 2418 N CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2418 N CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2418 N CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 N CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 N CALVERT STREET has units with dishwashers.
