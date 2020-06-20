All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2413 E Madison St

2413 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2413 East Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
NEWLY REHABBED MOVE-IN READY! 5min walk to Hopkins - Property Id: 282372

2BR/ 2 BA Townhome
1200 SF
5 min. walk to John Hopkins Hospital, Schools of Medicine

Newly rehabbed 2 BR/2 BA Townhome. Be the first tenant! RARE URBAN FIND: comfort of TWO and one-half luxury bathrooms. First floor open floor plan, exposed brick, ceiling fans thru-out, recessed lighting, granite kitchen counter top and breakfast bar, self-closing cabinets, brand new top-of-the-line all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave), W/D and CAC.

Convenient close-in urban living with 84 Walk Score! Walking distance to John Hopkins Metro Station, Marriott Residence Inn, 16 On The Park Restaurant, Starbucks, Atwater's Restaurant and Walgreens. One-half mile to Patterson Park.

Cable & Internet ready with one year Free ADT Security.

Tenant pays electric, gas, water and cable.
Pets Welcome

One month security deposit and 1st month rent to get established at this close-in location.

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282372
Property Id 282372

(RLNE5786433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 E Madison St have any available units?
2413 E Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 E Madison St have?
Some of 2413 E Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 E Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
2413 E Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 E Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 2413 E Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2413 E Madison St offer parking?
No, 2413 E Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 2413 E Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 E Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 E Madison St have a pool?
No, 2413 E Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 2413 E Madison St have accessible units?
No, 2413 E Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 E Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 E Madison St has units with dishwashers.
