2413 E Madison St

NEWLY REHABBED MOVE-IN READY! 5min walk to Hopkins - Property Id: 282372



2BR/ 2 BA Townhome

1200 SF

5 min. walk to John Hopkins Hospital, Schools of Medicine



Newly rehabbed 2 BR/2 BA Townhome. Be the first tenant! RARE URBAN FIND: comfort of TWO and one-half luxury bathrooms. First floor open floor plan, exposed brick, ceiling fans thru-out, recessed lighting, granite kitchen counter top and breakfast bar, self-closing cabinets, brand new top-of-the-line all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave), W/D and CAC.



Convenient close-in urban living with 84 Walk Score! Walking distance to John Hopkins Metro Station, Marriott Residence Inn, 16 On The Park Restaurant, Starbucks, Atwater's Restaurant and Walgreens. One-half mile to Patterson Park.



Cable & Internet ready with one year Free ADT Security.



Tenant pays electric, gas, water and cable.

Pets Welcome



One month security deposit and 1st month rent to get established at this close-in location.



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282372

