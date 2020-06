2412 FLEET STREET

Amenities

A SPECTACULAR BRAND NEW CHAP RENOVATION BY SPI GROUP! STUNNING GALLEY KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND CUSTOM GRAY CABINETRY. UPGRADED PAINT AND TRIM PACKAGE. 4 BEDROOMS ON 2ND LEVEL INCLUDING 2 MASTER SUITES WITH DOUBLE VANITIES! AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACES, BETWEEN THE PRIVATE PATIO AREA AND ROOF DECK WITH WATER AND CITY VIEWS, YOU'LL WANT TO ENTERTAIN AT THIS HOME. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE. LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK IN SHOWERS. WALK IN CLOSETS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PATTERSON PARK, LOCAL DINING, SHOPPING, AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ONE YEAR BUILDER SERVICE WARRANTY PROVIDED.