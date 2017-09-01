Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub

2389 Boston Street Available 03/16/19 Waterfront 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - The Anchorage Townhomes of Canton! - Spectacular 3 bedroom waterfront townhome with attached garage in Canton! Light and airy main level living area boasts wood flooring throughout, convenient bath with full size washer/dryer, and access to a private rear yard. Huge kitchen offers a breakfast bar, generous cabinet storage, separate dining space, and large picture window for added natural light. Spacious 2nd living area opens to a private balcony with sweeping views of Downtown and Canton Boatyard! Upper levels offer a luxurious master suite with attached bath featuring a jetted soaking tub and separate shower, along with 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath!



15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Convenient to Eastern Ave, I-895, and I-95 commuter routes

Minutes away from The Shops at Canton Crossing, countless restaurants, and amenities

Walking trails only steps away



Pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



