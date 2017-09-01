All apartments in Baltimore
2389 Boston Street

Location

2389 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

2389 Boston Street Available 03/16/19 Waterfront 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - The Anchorage Townhomes of Canton! - Spectacular 3 bedroom waterfront townhome with attached garage in Canton! Light and airy main level living area boasts wood flooring throughout, convenient bath with full size washer/dryer, and access to a private rear yard. Huge kitchen offers a breakfast bar, generous cabinet storage, separate dining space, and large picture window for added natural light. Spacious 2nd living area opens to a private balcony with sweeping views of Downtown and Canton Boatyard! Upper levels offer a luxurious master suite with attached bath featuring a jetted soaking tub and separate shower, along with 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath!

15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Convenient to Eastern Ave, I-895, and I-95 commuter routes
Minutes away from The Shops at Canton Crossing, countless restaurants, and amenities
Walking trails only steps away

Pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4708253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2389 Boston Street have any available units?
2389 Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2389 Boston Street have?
Some of 2389 Boston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2389 Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2389 Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2389 Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2389 Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2389 Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2389 Boston Street offers parking.
Does 2389 Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2389 Boston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2389 Boston Street have a pool?
No, 2389 Boston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2389 Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 2389 Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2389 Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2389 Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
