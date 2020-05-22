238 S East Ave

Amenities

Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom with Parking Pad / 2.5 half baths. 2 blocks from Patterson Park, less than 1 mile to the Canton Square! Close and convenient to Johns Hopkins, Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point, and 95/895. Perfect for Johns Hopkins Employees, Baltimore Social and BSSC Sports.



Property Highlight:



- Spacious open floor plan that is wider (14 feet) than most row homes

- Exposed brick

- Hardwood floors

- Tin ceiling in kitchen

- Central air

- Forced Heat

- Washer/dryer

- Brand new carpeting in the basement

- Basement storage

- Alarm system

- Master bedroom includes full bath

- OFF STREET PARKING in the rear of the property

- 6 month lease with the option to renew



Available Now!



(RLNE4509640)