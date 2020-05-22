238 S East Ave

Amenities
Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom with Parking Pad / 2.5 half baths. 2 blocks from Patterson Park, less than 1 mile to the Canton Square! Close and convenient to Johns Hopkins, Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point, and 95/895. Perfect for Johns Hopkins Employees, Baltimore Social and BSSC Sports.
Property Highlight:
- Spacious open floor plan that is wider (14 feet) than most row homes
- Exposed brick
- Hardwood floors
- Tin ceiling in kitchen
- Central air
- Forced Heat
- Washer/dryer
- Brand new carpeting in the basement
- Basement storage
- Alarm system
- Master bedroom includes full bath
- OFF STREET PARKING in the rear of the property
- 6 month lease with the option to renew
Available Now!
(RLNE4509640)