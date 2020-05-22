All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 238 S East Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
238 S East Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

238 S East Ave

238 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

238 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom with Parking Pad / 2.5 half baths. 2 blocks from Patterson Park, less than 1 mile to the Canton Square! Close and convenient to Johns Hopkins, Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point, and 95/895. Perfect for Johns Hopkins Employees, Baltimore Social and BSSC Sports.

Property Highlight:

- Spacious open floor plan that is wider (14 feet) than most row homes
- Exposed brick
- Hardwood floors
- Tin ceiling in kitchen
- Central air
- Forced Heat
- Washer/dryer
- Brand new carpeting in the basement
- Basement storage
- Alarm system
- Master bedroom includes full bath
- OFF STREET PARKING in the rear of the property
- 6 month lease with the option to renew

Available Now!

(RLNE4509640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 S East Ave have any available units?
238 S East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 S East Ave have?
Some of 238 S East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
238 S East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 S East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 S East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 238 S East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 238 S East Ave offers parking.
Does 238 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 S East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 238 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 238 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 238 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 238 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 S East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland